Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 181.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.5% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 149,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.27.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total value of $3,817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.29 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $375.32 and a 200 day moving average of $348.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

