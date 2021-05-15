Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $120,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $363.91 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.29 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $360.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $375.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total transaction of $19,447,675.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,736,515,111.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,209 shares of company stock valued at $36,853,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

