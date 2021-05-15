Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $142.19 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,418 shares of company stock valued at $28,400,647. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.15.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

