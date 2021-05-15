Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%.

MMX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 137,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,076. The firm has a market cap of $839.87 million, a PE ratio of 119.00 and a beta of 1.08. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $6.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMX. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.01.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

