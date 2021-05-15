Maxcoin Price Up 107.7% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Maxcoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $1,908.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 107.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,885.58 or 1.00226967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00055318 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $716.42 or 0.01499494 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.87 or 0.00717638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012299 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00391816 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.42 or 0.00231111 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009272 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00006073 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Maxcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

