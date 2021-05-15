Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Maximus worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779,631 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,058 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maximus by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Maximus by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,581,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $188,961,000 after purchasing an additional 188,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Maximus by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $950,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,180 shares of company stock worth $2,927,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MMS stock opened at $89.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

