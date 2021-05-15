McAdam LLC Purchases 2,403 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McAdam LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,101 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 0.7% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $127.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.55. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

