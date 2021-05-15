McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.9% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.8% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 27,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 91.8% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $89.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

