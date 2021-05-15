Mchain One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.00 (MAR)

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded 52.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last seven days, Mchain has traded up 32.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Mchain has a total market capitalization of $68,981.60 and approximately $36.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00008312 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (CRYPTO:MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 62,284,850 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mchain is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

