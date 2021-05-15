MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MediaAlpha worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,307,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,781,000.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.17.

In other news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,224.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,727.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock worth $125,665,485.

NYSE:MAX opened at $34.80 on Friday. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.11.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.