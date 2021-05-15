Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,064 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.33% of Medical Properties Trust worth $167,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 302,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. KeyCorp raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

