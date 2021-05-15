MediShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.91 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $13.91 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00088386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $530.50 or 0.01114607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00065094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.05 or 0.00113551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

