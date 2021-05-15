Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Medtronic reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Medtronic.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.07. The stock has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $87.68 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medtronic (MDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.