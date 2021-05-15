Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,587 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Medtronic worth $99,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.07. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.