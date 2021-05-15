megaBONK Price Reaches $0.29 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One megaBONK coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, megaBONK has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $876,130.09 and approximately $6,120.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00088728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.95 or 0.01124562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00065229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00114882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00061025 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

