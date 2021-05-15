megaBONK Price Tops $0.29 (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 15th. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, megaBONK has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. megaBONK has a total market cap of $869,311.48 and $4,284.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00090705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003392 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $552.22 or 0.01139287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00067851 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.97 or 0.00115476 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00061655 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

