Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

MLSPF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

MLSPF stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

