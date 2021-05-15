Meme (MEME) Market Cap Hits $26.70 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $953.57 or 0.02010116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $26.70 million and $5.46 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.54 or 0.00719972 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005530 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00018247 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005452 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

