MenaPay Hits 24 Hour Volume of $987.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One MenaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $987.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MenaPay has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

