Mer Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.30

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.50. Mer Telemanagement Solutions shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 65,181 shares.

The stock has a market cap of $10.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Get Mer Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) by 124.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Mer Telemanagement Solutions worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and call usage and accounting software worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mer Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.