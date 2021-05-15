Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Lifted by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

