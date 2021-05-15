Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $2,559,000. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 93,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 102,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $78.29 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

