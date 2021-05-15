Merculet Reaches Market Cap of $6.56 Million (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and approximately $175,241.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Merculet has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,330,298,835 coins. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

