Mercury Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for $0.0326 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $3.26 million and $37,398.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded down 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00095881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.57 or 0.00536684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00232950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005122 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.45 or 0.01163616 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.71 or 0.01203738 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

