Meridian Network Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $314,478.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meridian Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00108240 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003061 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000080 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.81 or 0.00837044 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002940 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.