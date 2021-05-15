Meta Price Reaches $2.75 on Top Exchanges (MTA)

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Meta has a total market cap of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta coin can now be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00088454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.54 or 0.01104088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00065353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.56 or 0.00114045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

About Meta

Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

