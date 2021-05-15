MetaHash One Day Volume Hits $3.41 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. In the last week, #MetaHash has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $58.81 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.38 or 0.00092446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.92 or 0.00520582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.98 or 0.00233262 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005033 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $555.36 or 0.01156831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $582.80 or 0.01213981 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,720,886,804 coins and its circulating supply is 2,551,437,873 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

Buying and Selling #MetaHash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

