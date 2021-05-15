Metal Price Tops $3.22 on Exchanges (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Metal has a market capitalization of $211.48 million and approximately $34.69 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for $3.22 or 0.00006716 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00088534 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00083170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019888 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.47 or 0.01123581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00065936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00114195 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

MTL is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

