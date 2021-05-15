Meter Governance (MTRG) Market Capitalization Tops $14.90 Million

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $6.43 or 0.00013295 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $14.90 million and $1.74 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000708 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.