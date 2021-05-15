Method Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.78 Million (MTHD)

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.78 million and approximately $102,017.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Method Finance has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00088825 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00019991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.96 or 0.01122698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00065587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00114157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Method Finance Profile

Method Finance is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,644,453 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Buying and Selling Method Finance

