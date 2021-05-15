Metronome 24 Hour Volume Reaches $123,281.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a market cap of $59.93 million and approximately $123,281.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for about $5.10 or 0.00010662 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00534607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00233759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.87 or 0.01178370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $583.99 or 0.01220409 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,033,193 coins and its circulating supply is 11,746,819 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

