MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Volume Hits $281.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One MIB Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $875,717.85 and $281.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00029666 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00056035 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 412,068,648 coins and its circulating supply is 134,766,720 coins. MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

