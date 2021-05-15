Michael B. Yongue Purchases 2,451 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Michael B. Yongue grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Michael B. Yongue’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS opened at $173.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.24, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

