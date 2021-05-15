Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s 2nd Largest Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $112,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 5,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,026 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

