Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,042 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.9% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.80. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

