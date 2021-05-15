Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,476 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.24.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.80. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $176.60 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

