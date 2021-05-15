Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,040 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.6% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.24.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $248.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $250.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.80. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

