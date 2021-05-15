Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 5,641 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 27.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 16.4% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $2,909,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $130.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

