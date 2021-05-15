Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 101,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.05% of SITE Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in SITE Centers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SITE Centers by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 133,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SITE Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.77 on Friday. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,599,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,187,641. 21.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

