Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires Shares of 62,321 Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.51. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

WRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

