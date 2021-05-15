Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stake in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.08% of Ping Identity worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,675,396. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PING opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -338.14, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PING. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

