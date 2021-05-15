Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares in the company, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NTCT opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.27. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

