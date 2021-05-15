Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKG. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 490.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKG opened at $76.56 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $42.19 and a 1-year high of $115.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.