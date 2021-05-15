Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 25.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total value of $457,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,433 shares of company stock worth $75,768,511. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.52.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $190.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.96. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.51 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -397.16 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.