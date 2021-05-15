Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 1,788 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in VeriSign by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,394,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 496.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 674 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $220.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.72. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.96.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

In other VeriSign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $190,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,481 shares in the company, valued at $11,696,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,190,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.