Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 64 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,339.00 and a 12-month high of $2,431.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,242.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,958.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

