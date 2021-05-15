Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 163.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,517 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNMK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GNMK shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.05 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.81.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMK opened at $24.04 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $50.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $40,817.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,376 shares of company stock valued at $171,107. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

