Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.70% of KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF alerts:

KURE stock opened at $43.28 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.84 and a 1-year high of $47.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KURE).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI All China Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.