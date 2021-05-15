Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.07 Million Stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 141.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,262 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,936 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWI. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in SolarWinds by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on SWI shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.27.

NYSE:SWI opened at $16.27 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.59 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.