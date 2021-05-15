Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 31,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period.

VCIT stock opened at $93.97 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

